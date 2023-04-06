There's a fable about an Arab who, riding his camel across the desert, pitches his tent for the night. After a while the camel wakes him and asks to put his nose in the tent because he's cold so the man lets him. A little later the camel asks to put his shoulders in the tent and again the man lets him. This keeps up until eventually the camel fills the tent, forcing the man to sleep outside. TUSD's plans to form a faith-based advisory committee, which the Governing Board was not notified of or consulted about, is another stealth attempt by the religious right to inject Christian conservatism into our public schools contrary to the separation of church and state. If parents want their children to learn Christian religious beliefs they can teach them at home or at Sunday school. Let's keep the religious right camel out of our tent.