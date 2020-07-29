Letter: The Case for Not Opening Schools
They are a uniquely high risk environment for transmitting the virus, where groups of young people convene in cramped, indoor spaces with poor ventilation; where people have to raise their voices to be heard; where wearing a mask is not compatible with eating and drinking; where social distancing is not possible.

These are the Governor’s arguments against reopening bars. By his own admission, these are all arguments against reopening schools, which would expose over 1 million k-12 students, over 61,000 teachers, thousands of support staff, and every member of their respective households to Covid-19. The numbers are staggering; the predictable rise in cases appalling.

Ignoring CDC guidelines, the Governor reopened the state prematurely and infections skyrocketed. Likewise, reopening schools prematurely would put tens of thousands of employees and hundreds of thousands students at risk.

If it’s not safe to reopen bars, it’s not safe to reopen overcrowded schools. The Governor must take aggressive action to halt the spread of the virus, not worsen it.

Dr. Jacolyn Marshall, EdD

Oro Valley

