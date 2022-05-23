Letter: The case for water conservation

Re: the May 18 article "The case for water conservation."
The case for water conservation should be a no brainer in the desert southwest, but the best of intentions can have unintended consequences. Several years ago Las Vegas began paying property owners for every square foot of lawn removed. Plant poachers were quick to seize the opportunity to profit from the surge in demand for low water use landscape plants. Thousands of plants were stolen from public and private lands by poachers motivated by the opportunity for a fast buck at low risk. Microchips were placed in plants in areas that had experienced high rates of poaching. Some poachers were successfully prosecuted.
Fortunately in Arizona we have several reputable desert plant nurseries offering high quality plants at reasonable prices and sound advice about what plants will work best for you. The Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society also offers plants "rescued" from development when sufficient stock is available. See the TCSS website.
William Thornton
