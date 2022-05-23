Letter: The case for water conservation

The case for water conservation should be a no brainer in the desert southwest, but the best of intentions can have unintended consequences. Several years ago Las Vegas began paying property owners for every square foot of lawn removed. Plant poachers were quick to seize the opportunity to profit from the surge in demand for low water use landscape plants. Thousands of plants were stolen from public and private lands by poachers motivated by the opportunity for a fast buck at low risk. Microchips were placed in plants in areas that had experienced high rates of poaching. Some poachers were successfully prosecuted.