I am against the death penalty. To kill some one because that person killed someone makes no sense. All life is sacred.
I am a criminal justice specialist with 35 years experience. We should keep dangerous people confined, study their behavior and help them try to be productive in prison with a restorative justice approach. It is being done in many prisons.
I am not in favor of abortion but a woman should have the choice over her own body. Questions that need to be looked at are when is the fetus a human being? Is a miscarriage a human being? Does God take care of an aborted fetus?
I always was taught as a Catholic that communion is the Bread of Life. It helps us renew our spiritual efforts and is not a reward for only the good people. To deny a person Holy Communion who needs it, is working against the true meaning of the sacrament. Catholic politicians ,of all people, need all the help they can get.
Thomas Christian
SaddleBrooke
