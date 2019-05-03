The AZ Star has its almost daily articles about Central Americans coming here. Most articles reflect the migrant's perspectives, never the perspectives of the line Border Patrol agents dealing with this crisis. These Central Americans surrender to Border Patrol agents, knowing that they will be released to appear for an immigration court date months or years in the future. The stories filter back to friends, relatives and neighbors in their country, encouraging more to come. They exploit an immigration system with rulings made by liberal federal judges and asylum laws that are out dated and in need of change. Some advocate hiring more asylum officers and immigration judges, but that will not stop the flood of these people. Where are the criticisms by the Arizona Star about the child endangerment that Central American parents are committing in bringing their children on a long perilous journey? Where is their concern about the local charitable resources that are being drained to accommodate them that needy citizens could use?
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.