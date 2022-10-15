 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The CFSD School Board Election

  • Comments

As a long-time member of the CFSD community, I felt I had to write concerning the critical upcoming vote for the CFSD school board. It was the stellar education I received as a student in CFSD that enabled me to pursue my academic dreams of graduating from a university - the first person in my family to do so. I taught for six years at CFHS (go Falcons!) and loved every minute of it! My colleagues there were not only highly educated with multiple degrees in their respective fields, but they were also exceedingly kind, creating a safe place for students to learn and grow. CFSD is a special place and its ability to remain at the top of education in the state has been due to the amazing CFSD community of parents, staff, students, faculty, administrators, and school board members. I put my full support behind Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert whose love and dedication for our school district will ensure continued growth in academic excellence.

People are also reading…

Amanda Kimberly

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News