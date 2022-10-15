Letter: The CFSD School Board Election

As a long-time member of the CFSD community, I felt I had to write concerning the critical upcoming vote for the CFSD school board. It was the stellar education I received as a student in CFSD that enabled me to pursue my academic dreams of graduating from a university - the first person in my family to do so. I taught for six years at CFHS (go Falcons!) and loved every minute of it! My colleagues there were not only highly educated with multiple degrees in their respective fields, but they were also exceedingly kind, creating a safe place for students to learn and grow. CFSD is a special place and its ability to remain at the top of education in the state has been due to the amazing CFSD community of parents, staff, students, faculty, administrators, and school board members. I put my full support behind Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert whose love and dedication for our school district will ensure continued growth in academic excellence.