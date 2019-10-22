Re: the Oct. 20 artoc;e "Conservative thoughts get less time in school when unsubstantiated."
The editorial opinion by Dee Maitland concerning the Freedom Center at the University of Arizona is truly alarming. Even more alarming is that similar programs are now established at over 300 universities, with 800 faculty positions supported by the Charles Koch Foundation. These programs in no way represent respected conservative thought such as might be found at the University of Chicago Department of Economics. These are the fever dreams of the lunatic fringe. Hobbits, hooligans and Vulcans; Neanderthal entrepreneurs: previously, such wild notions could be found only in the darkest recesses of the internet. Now they’re being promoted at a great American university.
How did we come to this? More importantly, how do we restore academic integrity to an institution so deeply compromised? A great university is the testing ground of great ideas. If Ms. Maitland's account is at all accurate, we have much to fear for the future of ideas in America.
Ross Carroll
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.