Letter: THE CHOICE IS YOURS

Arizona 2021 basketball season had empty stands. This season: A mask mandate to enter McKale. However, many remove their masks after entering, munching on single kernels of popcorn for 2 hours as an excuse to stay unmasked.
"Wear Your Mask" is announced at every game, but goes unheeded by many. With the Omicron surge, the mask mandate needs to be enforced by asking unmasked fans to leave the stadium. Food and drink should not be sold.
Financial loss for concessions and the possible loss of some fans is an obvious consequence. But since the majority of season ticket holders are elderly--more cautious and afraid of Covid-- the fans who will not attend games will be these people.
Although these restrictions sound draconian, the choice is either to enforce masks or to once again fill the stadium with cardboard cutouts, in order to protect the community and the players from infection. If a fan infects the players, they could lose out on the Pac-12 tournament.
The choice is yours.
S.B. Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
