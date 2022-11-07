Letter: The Choice is yours

With all of the political commercials that are showing during every show on TV, while it is unsaid, it is apparent that the choice will impact your life in the future. A number of commercials seem to be challenging the Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade making abortion illegal. For anyone that has not read the Constitution, there is no right to abortion, however, there is an expectation of personal responsibility, including when to get pregnant. The choice is whether to support abortion or who is going to influence the education of those children that so many want to abort. Why is it that the same people that support abortion have led to the lowering of education from the three R's to transgender influences outside of the parents?