Letter: The City and the Neighborhood

In a small ray of hope during this contentious time, our city government seems to be genuinely responsive to the neighborhoods. A group of Rio Vista neighbors asked for the city's help to restore the natural desert and block off wildcat trails; as a result, parts and rec staff brought us brush that they've trimmed in other parks and coordinated with a volunteer group of neighbors and civilian conservation core folks to distribute the brush according to a plan that will help restore the ecology.
And when the traffic stops that were used last time to help protect trails wound up scaring some horses, the city adapted and gave us low key wooden sawhorses instead. Its this - government responsiveness to regular people - that gives me hope.
Golda Velez
North side
