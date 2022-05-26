Letter: The City needs lifeguards

I was flabbergasted to learn that half of the City pools won’t open this summer because of a shortage of lifeguards. What a disappointment for so many families! City pools are where children can go to have fun and be safe. I was a lifeguard for 2 summers when I was 18 and 19 and thoroughly enjoyed it. Lifeguarding though requires applicants to be good swimmers and pass the Lifeguard Certification test. Commensurate with that the City should offer a competitive wage, which is more than minimum wage, to draw interested young people. If enough people apply and are certified, schedules can be accommodated. Pools need lifeguards and Tucson in the heat of the summer needs to open ALL of its pools.