Letter: The City Wants to Take a Bite Out of Drinking H2o Waste With No Teeth

Re: the March 27 article "City acts to better enforce landscape water law."
The idea that the Tucson City Council has for improving enforcement of a law requiring commercial developments to harvest rainwater and use less drinking water on landscaping is laughable. They want
to hire a landscape architect and two city inspectors to accomplish this. Tucson Water is not even enforcing commercial water waste on apartment complexes who let sprinkler systems run amok, restaurants who waste drinking water daily by using garden hoses to spray off the outsides of their businesses while misting systems spray empty tables and chairs on patios. The powers that be, do
not want the H2o Five-O to write citations, just give warnings and provide education to the offenders.
Some of these commercial offenders are on Auto Mall Drive. One dealership owner who is very influential in this town feels he is above the citations. How are these two new inspectors going to enforce the rainwater harvest code?
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.