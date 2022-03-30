 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The City Wants to Take a Bite Out of Drinking H2o Waste With No Teeth
View Comments

Letter: The City Wants to Take a Bite Out of Drinking H2o Waste With No Teeth

  • Comments

Re: the March 27 article "City acts to better enforce landscape water law."

The idea that the Tucson City Council has for improving enforcement of a law requiring commercial developments to harvest rainwater and use less drinking water on landscaping is laughable. They want

to hire a landscape architect and two city inspectors to accomplish this. Tucson Water is not even enforcing commercial water waste on apartment complexes who let sprinkler systems run amok, restaurants who waste drinking water daily by using garden hoses to spray off the outsides of their businesses while misting systems spray empty tables and chairs on patios. The powers that be, do

not want the H2o Five-O to write citations, just give warnings and provide education to the offenders.

Some of these commercial offenders are on Auto Mall Drive. One dealership owner who is very influential in this town feels he is above the citations. How are these two new inspectors going to enforce the rainwater harvest code?

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Abortion Bill

  • Updated

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Local-issues

Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless peop…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News