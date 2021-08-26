Letter: The climate crisis is here.

The Op-ed on the same subject by Mike Caran and Rex Scott is on point, informative and fact driven. It's time for Senators Sinema and Kelly and Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalva to provide support for carbon pricing. It's not hyperbolic to acknowledge that without action, the Western United States will be un-livable in our children's lifetime. All that Senators Sinema and Kelly and Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalv need
to do is provide their support in Washington. That's why they were voted to be there.
This is real and and action is needed.
Roberto Juan Nassiff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.