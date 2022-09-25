 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Comics

I join the list of many complaining about the change to just a half page of comics----and not even including those we had, but substituting some that are old/out of print. I looked up my records, and since the year 2008, the Star has raised home delivery subscription prices an average of 16% per year! When my next renewal comes, I will no longer be a subscriber as the paper clearly does not talk to subscribers before making their changes and the cost has become outlandish! It is indeed unfortunate as one of my joys over the years has been to sit down with a real paper and read the comics---as well as local news.

The other factor in my decision is the decision to move the printing to Phoenix, thus leaving no time for the current news/scores for football, basketball and other sports---thus reducing the value of the paper. I suspect this change will hasten the demise of paper newspapers including the Star

John Szafranski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

