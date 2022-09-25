Letter: The Comics

I join the list of many complaining about the change to just a half page of comics----and not even including those we had, but substituting some that are old/out of print. I looked up my records, and since the year 2008, the Star has raised home delivery subscription prices an average of 16% per year! When my next renewal comes, I will no longer be a subscriber as the paper clearly does not talk to subscribers before making their changes and the cost has become outlandish! It is indeed unfortunate as one of my joys over the years has been to sit down with a real paper and read the comics---as well as local news.