 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The comics

  • Comments

Subscribers to the Star have expectations. We have come to expect some level of excellence in the choice of what you present to us on the comic page. We are all terribly disappointed! Where is Mutts? It is currently the most sensitive and well drawn cartoon about animals and their care. It has been replaced by two cartoons from the sentimental past. There are other significant omissions, like Zits. The cartoons are now excruciatingly tiny. You are saving money at the expense of your readers.

Elouise Rusk

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News