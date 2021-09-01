Letter: The Common Bad

Republicans clearly are “a cult” as Jesse Lee stated in Monday’s (8/30) op-ed but they are far from aimless. The "GQP" is fiercely dedicated to building what I call “the common bad,” which is their replacement for “The Common Good.”
Everybody knows the Common Good, it’s best represented by our police officers. They are Lincoln’s government in action, doing for the people what we people cannot do for ourselves as individuals. Nobody really wants to “defund” them, they’re too important.
But the "GQP," inventing the common bad, has embraced vaccine refusal as its deadly coat-of-arms, its badge, its banner of right-wing ideology. Some cops (and firemen) in Tucson have picked up that banner to protest a vaccine mandate and that looks to me like they’re divided.
If I need to call a cop, who will come, “Officer Friendly” or “Officer Fascist?”
Daniel Lynch
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.