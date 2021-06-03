Letter: The Convenient Scapegoat, The Aerial Killing of Coyotes, Continues.

To continue the false narrative, coyotes are responsible for the decline of the pronghorn population; Arizona Game and Fish (AZGF) has been aerial gunning and killing coyotes en masse and will do so through May. Despite admitting the pronghorn population decline is attributed to drought and habitat loss, they continue killing coyotes, a much-maligned and misunderstood species.
It has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years; money AZGF should apply to the underlying issues if they genuinely manage wildlife for wildlife. AZGF kills by helicopter for pronghorn fawn recruitment April-May each year in areas where pronghorn suffer from drought and habitat and forage loss due to livestock grazing and fencing.
At the end of May, hundreds of coyotes will be dead, and pronghorn will continue to struggle as the issue's root causes are not addressed. When will AZGF evolve and follow science and best practices? Maybe next year.
Betsy Klein
North side
