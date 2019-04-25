The political Left will not allow the Rosemont Mine to happen.
Forget seven years of review with all concerns successfully addressed. They are going to litigate, litigate and litigate. But the courts are slow and boring, so unfortunately we can expect disruption, vandalism and sabotage at the mine site. There will be no copper mined at Rosemont; the totalitarians have spoken.
This bleak assessment is compelled because Liberal and Conservative are voices are silent. Yes, the merits of the mine are resolved, but respect for our political process and the rule of law is in jeopardy.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.