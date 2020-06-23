Letter: The coronavirus is too deadly for the U of A to open

Re: the June 11 article "Robbins' quick response becomes game saver."
Burt Kinerk's loyal guest opinion praising University President Robert Robbins was touching, but it obscured many facts.
Over a thousand Arizonans and over one hundred thousand Americans have died of the coronavirus the past four months. Even now the rates of death and infection in Arizona are increasing. Robbins' opening of classes at the University of Arizona this fall would be add to the deaths in this state and would unnecessarily bring the virus increasingly into the community. How many more must be sickened and die for the university?
It seems to me that Dr. Robbins is using his position as a doctor to persuade parents it's okay to send their children to the U of A. He even has a former US Surgeon General seemingly backing him. I thought the Hippocratic oath called for doing no harm. Robbins opening of the campus with its additional increase of infections would bring shame to the University of Arizona.
