A month ago, you ran a Business article ( Rimini, Montana 2/21/19) on the unspeakable outrage of Mining legacies that poison and taint long after mines are abandoned. The state of Arizona and the United States permit this contamination for unfathomable reasons.
It is not a secret and is a nation-wide and world-wide travesty. Why - is this allowed ? Who agrees to allow it and even invite other nations to purchase precious land and metals for their own profit ? How long does arsenic, lead , zinc and worse continue to contaminate the water, wells, streams and land once poisoned ? To quote the above article: “ the waste is captured or treated in a costly effort that will need to carry on indefinitely , for perhaps thousands of years often with little hope . ..”
When, Who, How and What will it take for Arizona and Pima county STOP the Rosemont Mine ?
Please, the cost of too high !
Susanne Burke-Zike
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.