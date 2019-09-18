Re: the September 14 letter "Online tax payment's 'convenience fee' a joke."
A letter to the editor expressed his irritation at Pima County's charge of 2+% to process a credit card payment of property taxes. Business owners know that it costs 2+% in "merchant fees" to accept credit card payments from their customers. People using their cards can choose whether or not to pay interest on their purchases by paying off their balance every month. The merchant has no choice and pays the fee on every transaction and, by the end of the month, these charges add up to a significant sum. Those fees are, in fact, a percentage of the bill and not a flat charge.
Karen Burrows
Mount Lemmon
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.