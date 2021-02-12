Letter: The Crystal Angel

Dear Editor,
I am so proud to live in such an appreciative community. Over the past few months, the plants in the planters in my front yard in the Historic Jefferson Park Neighborhood have been decorated with a colorful string of sparkly crystal beads. I now have several that I moved to my front porch bringing a smile to my face everyday. Thanks to the “CRYSTAL ANGEL” out there for reminding us that random acts of kindness do make a difference.
Renee Wallner
Midtown
