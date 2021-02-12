 Skip to main content
Letter: The Crystal Angel
Dear Editor,

I am so proud to live in such an appreciative community. Over the past few months, the plants in the planters in my front yard in the Historic Jefferson Park Neighborhood have been decorated with a colorful string of sparkly crystal beads. I now have several that I moved to my front porch bringing a smile to my face everyday. Thanks to the “CRYSTAL ANGEL” out there for reminding us that random acts of kindness do make a difference.

Renee Wallner

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

