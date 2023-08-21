On June 9, 2023, Donald J. Trump was indicted for illegally keeping classified documents in Florida.

What was Representative Ciscomani’s response? Silence

On August 1, 2023, Donald J. Trump was indicted for his involvement in the 2020 election interference.

What was Representative Ciscomani’s response? Silence

Does Representative Ciscomani support these indictments or is he with his MAGA Republican buddies and call it a witch hunt? We just don’t know.

Representative Ciscomani should not be allowed to sit on the fence, he owes his constituents an honest statement about his stance on these indictments. Does he think that anyone involved in undermining the will of the people by negating their votes should be able to hold elected office?

As Trump continues to tell lies about the election he lost and call for violence, will the silence from Representative Ciscomani continue to show his complicity?

Kathy Bielas

Foothills