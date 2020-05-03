Letter: The Daily Star Is A Star
Thank you, ADS, for being a positive force in our diverse region. Devouring the local paper has been a daily ritual since I was a kid. People who don’t buy newspapers are losing out big time! Top news, editorials, opinions/letters, articles about unusual happenings, desert gardening ideas, recipes, puzzles – who knew I needed to read and clip so many of these.

During this surreal time, I’ve been inspired to act on environmental and charitable needs due to your Tucson Giving pieces on Tohono Chul, the botanical garden, and organizations serving families in need. The photo of the children playing instruments on a slab after a tornado wiped the building off the map sits on my tabletop. Viveca Morris’ opinion piece on the poor treatment of wildlife is a game-changer. David Fitzsimmons’ work makes me laugh, cry and clip the cartoon. Our responsibility as newspaper readers is to have our family and friends, near and far, support our journalists, writers and cartoonists. Long live newspapers!

Janel Feierabend

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

