Letter: The Dam wake up call

I read with dismay the opinion piece “A sobering site at the glen canyon dam“ in Friday’s paper. It is truly a wake up call. We can bury our heads in the sand for the disaster that’s coming or we can excercise political will for the action needed for climate change and water conservation. This will be tough there are no painless solutions. But as citizens we can influence our local, state and national governments to action. Scientists and economists agree the most effective action is a price on carbon to start combating climate change. Rebating that fee to American households uses market forces to drive technology and movement to clean energy. We, like Mr. Beshore, can call our local representatives, congressmen and senators and ask them to support Carbon fee and dividend bills. Locally, water conservation is critical and urgent for all of the Colorado river basin states. We need to do more in Arizona.