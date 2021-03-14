 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The dangers of Arizona House Bill 2648
View Comments

Letter: The dangers of Arizona House Bill 2648

  • Comments

Re: the March 10 article "Bill seeks to make religious services exempt from emergency shutdowns."

The passage of HB 2648 in the Arizona House follows a wave of legislation across the country that take religious exemptions too far.

Tying the hands of government officials to address public safety is a mistake. Coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona and elsewhere could have been avoided by more consistent measures, that includes preventing indoor gatherings, whether religious or not. Public health experts have communicated their concern over indoor church gatherings, noting that they’re especially likely to spread COVID-19.

Second, HB 2648 is a Trojan horse of sorts, with language that presents as if it is focused on preventing government interference with religious practice, but it really gives religious organizations an unwarranted and unfair special right to immunity from civil and criminal liability.

HB 2648 not only presents a danger to public health and safety, but it further deteriorates the separation of church.

Roy Speckhardt

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News