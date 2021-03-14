Letter: The dangers of Arizona House Bill 2648

Re: the March 10 article "Bill seeks to make religious services exempt from emergency shutdowns."
The passage of HB 2648 in the Arizona House follows a wave of legislation across the country that take religious exemptions too far.
Tying the hands of government officials to address public safety is a mistake. Coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona and elsewhere could have been avoided by more consistent measures, that includes preventing indoor gatherings, whether religious or not. Public health experts have communicated their concern over indoor church gatherings, noting that they’re especially likely to spread COVID-19.
Second, HB 2648 is a Trojan horse of sorts, with language that presents as if it is focused on preventing government interference with religious practice, but it really gives religious organizations an unwarranted and unfair special right to immunity from civil and criminal liability.
HB 2648 not only presents a danger to public health and safety, but it further deteriorates the separation of church.
Roy Speckhardt
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.