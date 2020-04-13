Letter: The Death of a Star

I am totally disgusted to read that Lee Enterprises/Gannett Corp, owners of our "hometown" newspaper, would place profits over people during a pandemic!! When businesses of all sizes, from mom-n-pops to larger corporations are doing everything they can to help their employees, Lee chooses to cut pay and furlough people!! As bad as that is, we will now have fewer people working to get the news out to the public. What a perfect example of the destructive effects of corporate takeovers of the news media. Our once-shining Star will slowly die, eventually becoming a black hole.
Hyatt Simpson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
