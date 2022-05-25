 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The death of Public Health

The passage of the latest two bills by our Legislature and signed by Governor Ducey has undermined all future efforts to assure effective public health for the citizens of Arizona. Banning ever requiring COVID vaccinations for school attendance and banning any State of Local agency from ever requiring face masks again for COVID mitigation is NUTS! Forever is a long time! There will be absolute chaos the next time a severe wave of COVID (or its next incarnation) comes along without effective public health measures. Politics should not dictate our Public Health! I'm just sick of this!

James Vavra

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

