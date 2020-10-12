 Skip to main content
Letter: The Democrat party dba the AZ Daily Star
Letter: The Democrat party dba the AZ Daily Star

Locally, the Democrat party does business as (dba) the AZ Daily Star. It has endorsed and thereby provided free campaign ads to Democrats Joe Biden, Mark Kelly, Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O'Halleran. The Star aligns with the Democrat party in opposing the border wall, softening asylum laws, legalization and citizenship for illegal immigrants, gun control, climate change, and raising taxes on the successful. The Star has written stories aligning with these issues. They have despised President Trump from day one and that is often reflected in their stories and opinion articles. I know of NO conservative employed at the Star in a high ranking capacity, just progressives and a so called "independent", who continually endorses Democrats for office. Yes the Star has endorsed Republicans Napier, who caved to Democrat pressures on Stone Garden and removing ICE from the county jail, and even Governor Ducey, but they are/were shoe ins anyway opposed by very flawed candidates. They are on the local/state level, not federal where the real power lies.

Al Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

