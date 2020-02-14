Letter: The destruction of Organ Pipe is heart-breaking

Re: the Feb. 12 article "Trump's wall is bulldozing borderlands, wrecking ecosystems."
My heart breaks to hear about the ongoing environmental destruction of our unique desert jewel, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Organ Pipe made us northerners fall hopelessly in love with the desert. We’ll never forget the forests of flaming ocotillos! Our many hikes up to Bull Pasture and back through Estes Canyon were beautiful beyond description. As you gain elevation the view of a moonscape wilderness grows increasingly magnificent in its enormity, splendor, and solitude. Much of the unobstructed view extends into Mexico. We tent-camped in an isolated 5-site campground at Organ Pipe many times over the past 35 years and never felt threatened. We often drove the long deserted dirt road to Quitobaquito Springs where a quiet Mexican road paralleled the border fence that appeared to be welded railroad ties.
Yes, it breaks my heart to know what is happening there now.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
