The open-pit mining cancer will spread throughout the Santa Ritas if the Rosemont Mine, merely the tip of the spear, goes forth. I think most people living in this region agree that we should not sacrifice such a unique, beautiful, sacred, and fragile area as the Santa Ritas, as well as a critical aquifer, for the sake of a few years of profits for a foreign company.
Sadly, even before construction, this mine is detrimental to the area... the threat of the mine (and probable follow-on mines) with the inevitable dust and light pollution put the brakes on millions of dollars in investments planned at the Whipple Observatory on Mt. Hopkins. This money will be spent on facilities in other areas, probably not in Arizona.
The greedy, short-term thinking that has overridden important environmental and cultural concerns to permit the Rosemont Mine must be confronted and reversed! Write to your senators and representatives about this issue, and support to the Save The Scenic Santa Ritas organization.
Waid Reynolds
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.