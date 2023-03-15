Even if a Tucson Republican in a predominantly GOP ward should win that ward’s popular vote for a city council seat, Democrats citywide can overthrow that election? New residents like me wonder what is going on here! Seems Tucson autocrats have amended the definition of Jim Crowism to “disenfranchisement based on political party”.

Tucson now effectively has a one-party system, a somewhat Socialistic agenda (e.g., free bus rides on my tax dollars), and no allowance for alternate views to compromise potential mistakes. The “progressives” who rant on this page about the other major party are the pot calling the kettle black. Taxation without Representation is alive and well in Tucson.

Jack Calaway

Northeast side