In a recent op-ed, "New Biden nominee has it out for critical Arizona businesses," the writer, who owns a company that promotes investing in franchises, does not mention any negatives. I was the Central California sales director for the world's largest haircutting franchise and also for a regional pizza franchise.

Owning a franchise does not guarantee a high income. In many instances, you've just bought yourself a 24/7 job. Monthly franchise fees can be onerous, rigid operating rules suppress innovation, ongoing training and support is often minimal or non-existent. But the worst problem is the commercial rent lease terms. Most are "triple net" leases, meaning you pay a pro rata portion of the landlord's property taxes, insurance, and maintenance in addition to the rent. Some also take a percentage of your gross sales.

I tell anyone who asks to avoid buying a franchise and instead buy a distributorship. There are less upfront and ongoing costs and you can still benefit from a proven business method.

Ron Lent

East side