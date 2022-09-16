Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling effect on content. If 1000 climate scientists say climate change is real and human caused but 2 scientists disagree then media is cowed into publishing these extreme outlier opinions.

trump reps sue 63+ times in State courts to overturn elections based on fraud and 63+ times they lose, not infrequently ordered to pay attorney fees for filing frivolous litigation. Yet media continues to publish extreme outlier opinions (LTEs/OpEds) that election fraud was rampant and resulted in stolen elections. (see Lake, Kari Finchem, Mark and Masters, Blake.)

The Earth is not flat. The Sun does not revolve around the Earth. Publishing the opposite conclusions would be nuts. Continuing to court or give any space to individuals spewing election fraud or climate change hoax or Qanon child sex trade blah blah is nuts too.

Stand up for truth, stand strong and don't look back.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley