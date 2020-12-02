 Skip to main content
Letter: The Electoral Collete
As a retired history teacher, I contend that the Electoral College is way past its sell date. Having the popular vote trumped (!) by the Electoral College within two decades I think leads to more suspicion about the fairness of our elections. Beyond that, balancing the larger with smaller states’ interests within the Senate has led to a wildly disparate imbalance, unlike anything in degree, compared to the early years of the Republic. Just the nine most populous states, receiving 18 senate seats, have populations greater than half of the total population, an astounding disparity. When one considers that the Senate can confirm or withhold confirmation of a president’s cabinet choices and his or her nominations to the judiciary, I would argue that the less populous states have an impact never originally imagined. The Electoral College process simply adds insult to injury.

Richard Miller

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

