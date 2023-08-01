Chris Mayes' concern about the school voucher system being implemented in Arizona is appropriate. It is true that there will be no accountability for discrimination because schools may enroll whomever they choose and, clearly, a homogeneous population is easier to teach than a heterogeneous one. Accountability for children with learning disabilities will be uncertain. What's more, in these schools that live on vouchers, many teachers are not certified---they have failed to meet State requirements and are, therefore, simply unqualified and would not be permitted to teach in the public schools. Obviously, too, our taxpayer dollars are going to this "black hole". But, perhaps,most important of all is the very clear, frontal attack on the historically unique American experiment of FREE MASS PUBLIC EDUCATION. This is something no nation has attempted because it is so difficult to achieve and with a heterogeneous citizenry no less! And this attack, combined with book burnings, bannings and sheer dumbing down of our society poses a danger!