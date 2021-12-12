Letter: The end of local newspapers?

As a longtime "snow-bird" from Portland, I have had the opportunity to compare two local newspapers for years. Since the Portland Oregonian was bought by a large conglomerate years ago, it has steadily become a shell of it's former self. We only have a print delivery 4 days a week, and the news it carries has been diminished to the point of laughable. We've also had the daily forecast for another city printed by accident more than once! Several years ago, I began keeping the digital subscription to the Daily Star for the 8 months we were in the Northwest just so we could get all the news we were missing, and do my part to help support the Star. I"m dismayed to hear that the Daily Star is facing a potential buy-out. I don't know what the answer is, but feel that it is critical to save what few strong local newspapers still exist.
Joyce Griffey
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.