 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The end of local newspapers?
View Comments

Letter: The end of local newspapers?

  • Comments

As a longtime "snow-bird" from Portland, I have had the opportunity to compare two local newspapers for years. Since the Portland Oregonian was bought by a large conglomerate years ago, it has steadily become a shell of it's former self. We only have a print delivery 4 days a week, and the news it carries has been diminished to the point of laughable. We've also had the daily forecast for another city printed by accident more than once! Several years ago, I began keeping the digital subscription to the Daily Star for the 8 months we were in the Northwest just so we could get all the news we were missing, and do my part to help support the Star. I"m dismayed to hear that the Daily Star is facing a potential buy-out. I don't know what the answer is, but feel that it is critical to save what few strong local newspapers still exist.

Joyce Griffey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News