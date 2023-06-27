As the former Mayor of Douglas, I know the vital role Sulphur Springs Valley plays by not only growing the food we need but also creating local jobs and critical revenue for the region.

That’s why the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to implement new air quality rules for small particulates called PM2.5 is so concerning. If this proposed rule is finalized, agriculture, manufacturing, and other key Arizona industries will be hit hard.

A recent study by the National Association of Manufacturers found the EPA’s plan threatens an estimated $500 million in manufacturing activity and 1,300 jobs across Arizona.

This is not a partisan issue. I’m a Democrat and understand the Biden Administration’s desire to improve our environment. However, there needs to be a regulatory balance that allows for a strong economy and healthy environment. The EPA’s proposed rule for PM2.5 fails the test.

Robert Uribe

Bisbee