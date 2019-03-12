The EPA is an important federal agency with a number of federal laws on which it is the primary enforcement agency.
It does not have, however, veto power over economic development
The EPA's views on Rosemont have been fully considered, as the body of the article shows, but they did not convince the Forest Service or the Corps of Engineers.
Inter-agency disagreements are normal in the federal government.
In this case, it appears the economic development that Rosemont will bring is considered the winning reason - subject to the future lawsuits, which is the main way - along with street protests - of delaying and fighting against something that someone does not agree with.
James Stewart
Foothills
