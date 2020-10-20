 Skip to main content
Letter: The Facts of the Border
Letter: The Facts of the Border

Congratulations on the article in Sunday’s paper about the border wall ! Curt Prendergast did an excellent job of recapping the historical and current activity of border crossers ( asylum seekers and drug smugglers), as well as summarizing the border wall construction projects that have impacted our situation in Arizona, and the Tucson Sector. He provided the pros and the cons of the Trump Administration’s actions in accelerating the construction project. The article was done in a very unbiased way, and provided what we all need - the facts!

Kathy Garrett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

