Letter: The false arguments for the ADU

The Accessory Development Units (ADU) argument has turned from a question of a few more square feet to add to a home to an investor-driven argument for a replacement for minidorms.
More ADU units available will not translate into more affordable housing. The hidden driver in the housing crisis is the emergence of investors, or absentee landlords, who are buying up homes on cheap credit. The investor wants to literally have two homes on a parcel instead of one, thereby doubling the revenue stream for the same parcel without lowering rent. They don't care about housing affordability.
The investors are using the more-availability housing argument to also politically wedge the lower-income against those who live in historical-district areas, a poor against the rich false narrative. This false narrative pits normally allied neighbors against each other thereby allowing the investors to gain at everyone else’s expense.
The ADU process by the City of Tucson should be halted immediately. It is a charade.
Matt Somers
Midtown
