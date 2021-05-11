Letter: The "Fann Dance"

The 'Fann Dance' has metastasized into a 'fraud-it' of dark money and secrecy. Who vetted these 'counters'? The $150,000 cost has ballooned to 2m. Biden won - yet 2 legitimate audits & certification by the governor and these whiners want a different result. Remember, these are the same people who stormed the capitol thinking a few hundred rioters could overturn the victory. Dangerously ignorant, they actually believed Trump's lies. The naivete of the AZ Senate Republicans is stunning.
I hope anyone who even smelled tear gas on Jan. 6th goes to prison for insurrection. It was the most disgraceful day for this country in my lifetime.. Sadly, these rioters represent the current Republican party - as do the sponsors of the 'Fraud-it'. Despicable !
Ted Morrison
Midtown
