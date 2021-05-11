 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The "Fann Dance"
View Comments

Letter: The "Fann Dance"

  • Comments

The 'Fann Dance' has metastasized into a 'fraud-it' of dark money and secrecy. Who vetted these 'counters'? The $150,000 cost has ballooned to 2m. Biden won - yet 2 legitimate audits & certification by the governor and these whiners want a different result. Remember, these are the same people who stormed the capitol thinking a few hundred rioters could overturn the victory. Dangerously ignorant, they actually believed Trump's lies. The naivete of the AZ Senate Republicans is stunning.

I hope anyone who even smelled tear gas on Jan. 6th goes to prison for insurrection. It was the most disgraceful day for this country in my lifetime.. Sadly, these rioters represent the current Republican party - as do the sponsors of the 'Fraud-it'. Despicable !

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News