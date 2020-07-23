Letter: The Final Harvest- Saint Mary’s Hospital
Letter: The Final Harvest- Saint Mary’s Hospital

In an era where there are so many stories to tell, today I make the decision to foremost focus on giving my infinite thanks to several people who not only did their duty as medical health professionals but brought human warmth to their workplace thereby making the impossible possible.

My dad entered St. Mary’s Hospital on July 5, 2020. he was diagnosed with COVID-19. All the staff that was in charge of my dad directly and indirectly did everything possible to help us keep in touch with him by various technological methods available. all these nurses went above and beyond their duties and gave my dad and us the chance to tell him how much we loved him, we were able to say goodbye. This is love of humanity. I want you to know that you made this process bearable.

Thanks to the team Dr. Lykins, Dr. Berner, Dr. Ortiiz Nurses: Alicia Encinas, Jenn Serrano, Jessica, Sam. And

all nurses not named. Thanks to everyone!!

Sara Ratliff

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

