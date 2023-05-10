From the AZ Finance Committee Report of 4/13/23: this year’s one-time surplus will be completely gone next year, and once the 2021 tax cuts are factored in, “net growth is negative.”

For years, the Republican legislative majority has thrown away state revenue like a drunken sailor on New Year’s Eve: witness the ever-expanding ESA voucher programs, tax cuts to corporations, and Ducey’s infamous “flat tax”.

They seem to think that somehow state expenses will pay for themselves, so

AZ remains near the bottom of the national list in education, public services, helping the homeless, etc.

Meanwhile, the rich and the corporations grab the money and run, the "surplus" vanishes, and the vultures circle overhead.

It’s time to vote for a legislature with financial sense, and a desire to help Arizonans. Enough of Republican short-term thinking and self-indulgent money-grabbing.

Jennifer Dawson

Midtown