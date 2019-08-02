Of course, the FIX was in. Obama appointed Judge James Soto put a halt to the Rosemont mine; roadblock yet again.
No concern for those lost jobs for hard working Tucsonans. Loss of tax revenues. All the satellite jobs that would be created from the mine are stopped too. After all this time, the Greenies keep "putting up a wall" to stop progress. This reminds me of how Democrat Alexandria Cortez was able to stop Amazon from bringing high paying jobs to her community in New York, Queens. Now the voters there recognize their mistake.
All the NIMBYS in Tucson will not stop until they have driven all the young workforce out of town and the community dies from lack of good paying jobs. No good paying jobs in Tucson, next stop Texas. No need for the worries about global warming in Tucson, all the jobs and people will be gone so no production of CO2 to worry about. The Greenies will have the whole town to themselves. Good luck.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
