Letter: The Fraud-It is Over
Letter: The Fraud-It is Over

The Presidential Election Audit initiated by some AZ State Republicans is Over, and they have indeed discovered "Fraud" that has been uncovered. The Fraud that has been unearthed is their own devious actions in trying to perpetuate the Big Lie. They also spent thousands of our State Taxpayers Dollars on this Sham.

The following is a partial list of politicians that supported this sham. Let us remember their names, next time it comes to election time. They should never be allowed anywhere near office again.

Karen Fann, Kelli Ward, Mark Finchem, Wendy Rogers, Kelly Townsend, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko. They have betrayed the trust of Citizens of Arizona.

David Keating

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

