Letter: The Funnies Are Not Funny

For the past three decades my business has subscribed to multiple (now four) issues of the "Arizona Daily Star", including the Sunday edition. Other members of my family appreciate the op-ed features, daily updates on local affairs, puzzles, and games.

We ALL read the funnies, but I am SERIOUS about the funnies. The funnies is the sole reason I pay for four full-week subscriptions. Reading the funnies brightens my day. I am personally attached to (some of) the funnies. Losing one-and-one-half pages of the funnies makes me very unhappy, but replacing favorites with old and/or NOT FUNNY funnies is insulting. The majority of this Sunday's funnies were simply a waste of ink and paper.

Please return the funnies to the funny pages. If the "Star" cannot be bothered to pay attention to its subscribers, we cannot be bothered to subscribe.

Sincerely,

Paula Jeane Payne & Family

Paula Payne

Sahuarita