 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Funnies

  • Comments

Now you've REALLY done it! You've taken out one of the best parts of the paper. First you changed the size of the pages, but I learned to live with that after a while. I was very happy when Mr. Fitsimmons retired. That made the paper better, as the new political cartoons are more balanced. Your editorials, and "letters to the editor" pages, are SO biased and one-sided that it is hard to get through them. BUT NOW YOU HAVE TAKEN AWAY THE FUNNIES. I always left to the last, the reading of the "Dear Amy" column and the funnies, as I liked to end the reading of the paper on a happy note. They never failed to give me a laugh, especially "Zits" and "Crankshaft." And now you have taken away most all of my favorites and added some old, worn out ones, like "Garfield." It is hardly worth tatking the paper any longer.

Carolyn McSpadden

SaddleBrooke

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News