Letter: The Funnies

Now you've REALLY done it! You've taken out one of the best parts of the paper. First you changed the size of the pages, but I learned to live with that after a while. I was very happy when Mr. Fitsimmons retired. That made the paper better, as the new political cartoons are more balanced. Your editorials, and "letters to the editor" pages, are SO biased and one-sided that it is hard to get through them. BUT NOW YOU HAVE TAKEN AWAY THE FUNNIES. I always left to the last, the reading of the "Dear Amy" column and the funnies, as I liked to end the reading of the paper on a happy note. They never failed to give me a laugh, especially "Zits" and "Crankshaft." And now you have taken away most all of my favorites and added some old, worn out ones, like "Garfield." It is hardly worth tatking the paper any longer.