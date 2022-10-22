 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Future of PCC

Recent letters in favor of the candidate running against incumbent Demion Clinco for the PCC Board are from retired faculty supporting the single-focus issue of employee salaries. In recent years, Pima’s vision, mission, and progress have developed into a true community-focused institution offering unprecedented opportunities for regional and individual economic prosperity. Issues to be considered when voting for the PCC Board are far wider than one single concern and require a board member who understands and will continue to develop the complex internal and external policies and relationships that have recently put Pima in the spotlight as one of the leading and most visionary community colleges in the nation.  As the College continues to develop, continues to attract businesses that point to PCC as their reason for choosing our region, and continues to offer sure and efficient pathways to cutting-edge employment for our community,  we need to re-elect Demion Clinco, a board member who will continue to ensure solid employee compensation and so much more. 

Patricia Houston

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

