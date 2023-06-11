The article on the Cyber Ninjas in Tucson and Region by Robert Anglen bolsters what many of us thought about the "audit" in Maricopa County. The Cyber Ninjas were ill-equipped for the job they were hired for. Though fault can be laid at their feet, those that hired them were also at fault. The Republicans knew what the end product was to be, but they hired a company which did not know how to get there. The question is not why did the Republicans hire the Cyber Ninjas, but why do the citizens of Arizona hire such political incompetents over and over and over again?